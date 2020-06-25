Niger Confirms 13 Positive Infections, Including Five-Year-Old Boy

Niger State Government has announced 13 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including a five-year-old boy, according to Channels TV.

In the official report released by the State Task Force on COVID-19 on Wednesday, three other children aged eight, twelve and fifteen are also confirmed positive.

All the 13 new cases are said to be from Chanchanga Local Government Area of the state.

The new figure is the highest daily confirmed cases from the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force, Ibrahim Matane has however affirmed the determination of the government to curtail the spread of the virus.