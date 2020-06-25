NCDC Announces 649 New Infections As Toll Spike To 22,020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 649 new infections on Wednesday night, taking the total number of cases to 22,020.

Statistics from the NCDC shows that Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 250 cases, closely followed by Oyo State with 100 cases.

Plateau and Delta both have 40 cases while Abia (28), Kaduna (27), Ogun (22), Edo (20), Akwa Ibom (18) and Kwara (17).

While Imo and Kano reported fewer cases with one each, Enugu recorded 14 cases, Niger and Adamawa both share 13 cases.

States with low cases include Bayelsa (7), Osun and Bauchi each having 6 cases, Anambra (4), Gombe (3) and Sokoto (2).

Meanwhile, the FCT recorded 17 cases.

However, the number of deaths increased from 533 reported on Tuesday to 542.

On the contrary, the number of discharged persons increased from 7, 338 to 7, 613.

