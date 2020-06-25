Kosovo’s President, Hashim Thaci, Faces War Crimes Charges

K

President Hashim Thaci of Kosovo is facing a Serbia war crimes charges by a special international prosecutor in the International Court of Justice.



Thaci and 10 others who are accused of being responsible for “nearly 100 murders”, torture and enforced disappearances are being assessed by a judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers who will decide if the case goes to trial.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) said that, on 24 April, it had filed a 10-count indictment with the KSC “for the Court’s consideration”. It has not released details about the alleged war crimes.

“The Indictment is only an accusation. It is the result of a lengthy investigation and reflects the SPO’s determination that it can prove all of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” it said.

The statement also said Mr Thaci and another of the accused, Kosovo politician Kadri Veseli have sought to “obstruct and undermine” the SPO’s work “in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice”.