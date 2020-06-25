Ghana Promises To Restore Nigeria’s High Commission To Original State

The Ghanaian government has vowed to renovate the demolished Nigerian High Commission in Accra to its original form after it was destroyed a few days ago.



Recall that two men were arrested by the Ghanaian government on Wednesday over the attack and are will be charged for conspiracy to crime and cause of unlawful damages.

Mrs Shirley Ayokor Botchewey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said this while briefing journalists in Ghana on the outcome of the investigation into the attack.

She said, “The Land Commission will formally inform the Osu Traditional Council that in August 2000, the offer was made to High Commission of Nigeria, irrespective of the title of land in question.

“The offer was accepted by the High Commission and payment was made accordingly that constituted a contract.

“The Land Commission will proceed to issue a Land Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria, to regularise its ownership of the property in question.

“Ghana will take immediate steps to engage the Osu stool and all stakeholders on the impasse.

“Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state as soon as possible.

“The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain a building permit for the construction.”

She added that a committee consisting of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Police Service, National Security, and the Lands Commission had been constituted to investigate the unlawful demolition of the building.

According to her, based on the preliminary investigation, Nigeria paid for the land 20 years ago, even though the High Commission could not produce the lease, land title certificate and building permit of the land.[Guardian]