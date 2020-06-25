Evacuation: 167 Nigerians To Return Home From South Africa

At least 167 stranded Nigerians will be evacuated from South Africa on Thursday, June 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

This was made known by the Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, during an interview with newsmen in Abuja, NAN reports.

In line with all the revised protocol on COVID-19, Adama informed that the Nigerian passengers had tested negative to the viral infection before boarding.

He said, “We are evacuating 167 stranded Nigerians from South Africa today, Thursday, June 25, Air Peace Airways was approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria to convey them.

“The Nigerians got stranded as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 28.

“The affected Nigerians are those who came on grounds of doing business, students on research programs, and some that finished their courses, while others came on an official assignment.

“The flight will depart here about 1100 hrs and will arrive Abuja 6 hrs later and thereafter, proceed to Lagos to drop Lagos passengers.

“The flight in line with the Presidential Task Force revised protocol on COVID-19 is being coordinated by the Consulate General of Nigeria, Johannesburg in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission, Pretoria.”

According to him, the special flight was approved by the governments of both countries on a charter basis, as both countries’ airports were still closed to international travels.

He further stated that the commission had enjoyed the cooperation of the South African authorities to ensure the operation of the flight.

He also expressed appreciation to God for making it possible for them, saying several stranded Nigerians now have hope of rejoining their family members in the country after over three months.