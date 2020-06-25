Coutinho Convinced Me To Reject Barcelona Offer, Richarlison Opens Up

Everton striker Richarlison has opened up that Philippe Coutinho and Malcom Barcelona convinced him to reject Barcelone in January.

The 23-year-old forward – who arrived for a £40m fee in the summer of 2018 under Marco Silva – was the subject of reported interest from the LaLiga champions in January and claims he rejected the opportunity to move to Spain.

Richarlison has scored 13 goals for Everton this season and cited the difficulties of compatriots Malcom and Philippe Coutinho since joining Barcelona as one reason he was reluctant to leave Goodison Park.

“At the time, I think [Luis] Suarez was still injured, they needed a striker there,” the Brazilian told Canal Pilhado.

“But that’s what I said, things didn’t go forward, I was also a little moved, but that’s part of football. I’m happy here at Everton and that’s what I did. I think I made the right decision.

“It was in the middle of the league. I was doing well at Everton, I was in all the call ups from [Brazil national team boss] Tite. And like it or not it weighed a bit too, because I saw many Brazilians going to Barcelona and not settling.

“I saw Malcom going there and he only played a few games and then moved to Zenit. Coutinho, he moved to Bayern. So it weighs, like it or not.

“We’re playing well here, we’re going to the national team and suddenly you go to a club – maybe you don’t get an adequate adaptation, you go to the bench, sometimes you don’t go to a game, it weighs. So I think, as I said, I made the right decision.”

Tribal Football