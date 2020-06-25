Cee-C Gives Update On Individual She Hit With Her Car

Ex-BBNaija reality TV star, Cee-C has given an update to the car accident she had in Enugu State which had someone hospitalized.

Sharing on Instastories, Cee-C said that the person who was hit by her car which reportedly had brake failure is currently getting treated at a hospital.

She also thanked everyone who had been showing concerns and supporting her with prayers after the news broke out as seen in a viral video.

The reality TV star revealed that the victim in the accident was rushed to the hospital after a good Samaritan helped them to convey him with his truck.

See the below screenshots for her words.