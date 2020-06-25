BREAKING: Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years by winning the 2019/2020 English football season.
The dream became reality on Thursday night when Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.
That result made it mathematically impossible for Pep Guardiola’s side to catch Liverpool.
It has been a remarkable season for Jurgen Klopp’s side after missing out to City by one point last season.
They have lost just one game and no other team in the history of the top-flight – both Premier League and First Division – has clinched the title with seven games in hand.
