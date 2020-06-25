Breaking: APC NEC Appoints Yobe Gov., Buni  As Chairman

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe as Caretaker Chairman of the party.

This comes after the NEC approved the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buni was swore-in by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami.

Buni, who was a one-time Secretary of the party, is to oversee the conduct of the forthcoming APC convention. (NAN)

