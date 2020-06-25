BREAKING: APC National Executives Disband Party’s NWC

The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the party’s National Working Committee, according to The Punch.
The decision was reached at the party’s National Executive Council meeting which was held on Thursday.
Bashir Ahmad, an aide to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), tweeted, “Following the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.”
