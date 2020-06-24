Vanessa Mdee Says She Has Left The Demonic Music Industry

Singer Vanessa Mdee has revealed that the reason why she left the music industry is that it is demonic and dishonest.

In her podcast, the singer stated that despite exiting the industry, she would still be attending shows.

She also said that she decided to quit so she could stand for honesty and beauty.

Vanessa Mdee said, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but my mission is to be a light. I know that I would probably disappoint a few people and that’s Okay, I know that my fans don’t want to hear this but guess what I am never too far away from you, trust me.

“The reason why I had to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic. People will tell you half-truth about what really goes on, and the truth is I just wanna be an advocate for honesty and beauty and being a sincere advocate for what facing your demons can do for You.

“Now my fans are probably asking themselves right now; Are you gonna never sing again or perform? Let me say this, I love music, love to perform but maybe I was a vessel to be here in this moment to have gone through everything that I have gone through so that I can tell my fans the truth about things you will never know somewhere else.”