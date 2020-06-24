Two Arrested Over Demolition Of Nigerian Embassy Building In Ghana

Ghana has announced the arrest of two persons over the demolition of the Nigerian high commission building in Accra, the capital of Ghana.
The country’s Criminal Investigation Department made this know in a press release on Wednesday.
The suspects are being charged with conspiracy to commit crime, namely: unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage contrary to the Criminal and other Offences Act 1960.
The statement noted that the suspects were arrested on Monday, June 22 and will be arraigned before a court of law.
Channels TV
