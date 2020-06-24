Rotimi Amaechi Finally Breaks Silence On APC Crisis

Minister of Transportation and Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the crisis rocking his party, APC.

Amaechi, in a statement from his media office on Tuesday, said he had resolved to adopt the approach of a bystander and steer clear of politics, as it affected the APC at the national and state levels.

He said that he was not aware of the reason behind the series of crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the national level and in Rivers State.

The Rivers APC Leader wondered why there is a crisis within the party that cannot be resolved, especially when all members of the party are “adults”.

“What is happening in APC, I don’t know; what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know. What I’ve done is to keep away from politics. Even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally.

“There’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child; we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, it’s internal struggle.

“So, I have said it several times. When we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘siddon look,” Amaechi said.

At press time, there are more than 10 litigations bordering on the leadership crisis in the party at the Federal Capital Territory, Edo and Rivers states.

