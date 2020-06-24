Police Nab 22-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

The Anambra Police Command have confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old man, Ikechukwu Okoli, for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl, name withheld.

Information gathered, says Okoli a native of Ndikelionwu village in Orumba North Local Government Area in the state, lured the victim to his room in Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State where he allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.

The victim was also taken for medical examination, where laceration of her hymen was confirmed.

“On June 22, 2020, at about 3:pm following a tip-off, Police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division arrested one Ikechukwu Okoli ‘m’ aged 22 years, a native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North LGA but reside at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect had on the same date allegedly defiled a ten years old girl in his room. The scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of her hymen was confirmed,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.