Pilots Of Pakistan Air Crash That Killed 97 People Not Focused – Minister

An initial report into the last month’s Pakistan plane crash, released on Wednesday, said the pilots were distracted by COVID-19 discussion.

At least 97 people died when a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight Airbus A320 aircraft crashed on 22 May in a residential area while trying to land at Jinnah International Airport.

A minister said that the pilots and air traffic control were at fault for the crash because they did not follow protocol.

Presenting the findings to parliament, Pakistan’s aviation minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, said the aircraft was “100% fit to fly” and there was no technical fault.

“The pilot and co-pilot were not focused and throughout the conversation was about coronavirus,” Khan said, adding their families had been affected by Covid-19.

The crash came just days after Pakistan began allowing commercial flights after coronavirus restrictions were eased.