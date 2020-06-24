PDP Comments On Wike’s Withdrawal From Reconciliation Efforts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commented on the withdrawal of Governor Nyesom Wike from the party’s ongoing reconciliation efforts in Edo State.

Recall that Wike on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the efforts by the party to reconcile all warring members of the party, due to allegations that he was behind the court injunction preventing Godwin Obaseki from participating in the Edo PDP primary elections.

The party said that no member of its National Working Committee (NWC) sponsored any media publication to castigate and malign the person of the Rivers State governor, Wike.

The statement read, “The NWC also wishes to place on record that none of its members has acted like a ‘tax collector’ in whatever meaning the term represents, either in the process leading to the Edo primary election, or any other state.

“Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs.

“The PDP appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our governors and will not allow enemies of our party, who are out to cause disunity in our fold by sponsoring baseless publications against our leaders, to have their way.

“This time demands the unity of all our leaders in order to keep our political rivals, who are facing extinction, from importing their crises into our party.

“The PDP remains one indivisible family and our members are at alert and will continue to resist every attempt by external forces to divide our ranks at this critical time.”