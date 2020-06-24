NCDC Announces 452 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, via Twitter, announced that the country recorded 452 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the NCDC, Nigeria also recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths and 452 fresh cases in the country.

NCDC confirmed the new cases in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Lagos leads other states with 209 cases, followed by Oyo with 67 cases and Delta with 37 cases.

Similarly, Ogun recorded 36 cases, Abia (20), Enugu (16), Bauchi (15).

Meanwhile, Kaduna and Ondo recorded 8 cases respectively, Osun (7) with Benue and Imo each recording (3) cases.

While the FCT has 22 cases, Borno, however, has the least figure with just 1 case.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country to 21,371 with the number of discharged patients to 7, 338.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”es” dir=”ltr”>452 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Nigeria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19Nigeria</a>;<br><br>Lagos-209<br>Oyo-67<br>Delta-37<br>Ogun-36<br>FCT-22<br>Abia-20<br>Enugu-16<br>Bauchi-15<br>Kaduna-8<br>Ondo-8<br>Osun-7<br>Imo-3<br>Benue-3<br>Borno-1<br><br>21,371 confirmed<br>7,338 discharged <br>533 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/ZcRAlVR4ro”>pic.twitter.com/ZcRAlVR4ro</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1275556851057340417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 23, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js