My Life Is Threatened By Thugs – Hilliard Eta, APC Acting Nat’l Chairman

Hilliard Eta, the Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that his life is under threat and that thugs are after him.

Eta who was made acting national chairman of the APC in the stead of Abiola Ajimobi who is currently ill, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He also revealed that thugs from Rivers State are entering Abuja with the aim of setting ablaze the national secretariat of the APC.

He said, “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt. They are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigate a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat because they don’t want Victor Giadom to come in,” Eta said.

“They have two intentions, that is number one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that I should let the press know this.

“I am just moving out of my house, I am coming to the Secretariat from there I will report to the police”, Eta added.