Michael Owen Predicts Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace, Man Utd Vs Sheffield

Former England international, Michael Owen has made predictions for today’s games in the English Premier League.

Manchester United which drew 1-1 with Tottenham last week will be facing Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool will slug it out with Crystal Palace after a 0-0 draw with city rivals Everton.

In his BetVictor column, Michael Owen wrote: “Liverpool picked up another point against Everton which was their first goalless draw in 39 games in the EPL and in fact, since their last visit to Goodison Park back in March 2019.

“Crystal Palace certainly won’t be gifting anything to Liverpool as they are on a great run themselves and will be looking to finish as high in the table as possible.

“However, I think that Liverpool will have now shaken off any rustiness and even without a roaring crowd behind them at Anfield I fancy an entertaining game with Jurgen Klopp’s men taking all three points.”

Manchester United vs Sheffield: “Manchester United’s point at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Friday means that they are now unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions and have pretty much picked up where they left off prior to the lockdown.

“Sheffield United will be playing their third game in a week, and they certainly have not been able to get back to pre-lock-down form.

“I fancy Manchester United to continue their impressive form with a relatively comfortable 2-1 home victory.”