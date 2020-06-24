Kanayo O. Kanayo Pays Tribute To Late Parents, Says He’s An Orphan

Nollywood actor, Kanayao O. Kanayo has taken to social media with a tribute to his late parents whom he lost years ago.

In an Instagram post with a picture of the late couple, Kanayo O. Kanayo revealed that his father died 36 years ago while his mother passed on in 2011.

He also used the opportunity to call for palliatives to be given to him because he is an orphan.

The actor wrote: “A day of solemn reflection for me in everlasting memories of my father Pa Donatus Nnaogu Onyekwere, who was called on 24/06/84(36 years ago) and my mother Ezinne Isabella Egeolu Onyekwere, 05/01/11.

“You now know I am an orphanage’. No Papa, no mama. So please alert me anywhere, Orphans are receiving palliative. A little prayer will do. God bless you”.