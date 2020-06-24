I Will Be The Governor Of The Whole Of Edo State – Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he will be the governor of the entire Edo State if elected.

Ize-Iyamu stated this when he was paid a visit by party members from the Edo Central district to congratulate him on his victory at the APC primaries.

According to him, he will not be the governor of Edo South alone where he’s from but of the entire state.

He said: “Let me also assure you that this will not be a government that will focus its attention only on Edo South. I do not want to be seen as Edo South governor but Edo State Governor. I will be a governor that will deliberately try to develop every part of the state because that is the only way we can actually show that we are one.”

The APC governorship candidate also acknowledged the support he got from Edo Central senatorial district towards his aspirations.

“Let me thank you for being the first Senatorial district to congratulate me on my nomination as the candidate of the APC. I cannot thank you enough. Many of you were instrumental to my return to the party, you encouraged me and you have always been with me.”

Chief Francis Inegbeneki who led the delegation stated that their visit to Ize-Iyamu was to congratulate him on his victory.

They also assured him of the support of the 51 wards of the 5 local government areas in Edo Central ahead of the governorship election.