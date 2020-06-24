Gov Ikpeazu Swears In Three New High Court Judges

At least three new Judges have been sworn into the Abia State Judiciary by the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Wednesday, according to reports.

Daily Post reports that the governor, speaking after the administration of the oath of allegiance on the new Judges, charged them to ensure sustainable dispensation of justice for the common good of all in the State.

The new Judges are Justice Chimezie Chido Nwakanma, Justice Philomena Onyedi Nweke and Justice Phoebe Alvan Okoronkwo by the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Uzoamaka Ikonne at Government House, Umuahia.

Justices Nwakanma and Nweke will sit as Judges of the High Court while Justice Okoronkwo will sit at the Customary Court of Appeal.

The Governor represented by his Deputy Sir, Ude Oko Chukwu stressed the need for the three Judges to abide by their oath of office and allegiance to ensure that the essence of their being elevated will be actualized in the State.

He said having successfully passed through the processes of selection up to the NJC level and approved to be sworn in as Justices of the State High Court, expectations are rife for them to perform.