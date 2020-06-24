Edo State: PDP Replies Wike Over Tax Collectors Comment

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has absolved members of its National Working Committee, NWC, of claims that they sponsored a media publication against Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The PDP made this known in reaction to a decision by Wike to pull out of the reconciliation going on in Edo State.

The party through it spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that its members are not tax collector as described by Wike.

The statement reads: “The NWC also wishes to place on record that none of its members has acted like a “tax collector” in whatever meaning the term represents, either in the process leading to the Edo primary election, or any other state.

“Our party holds Governor Wike and indeed all our PDP governors, who, of course, have been the pillars of our great party, with utmost respect and had always consulted them on all party affairs.

“PDP appreciates the efforts and sacrifices of our governors and will not allow enemies of our party, who are out to cause disunity in our fold by sponsoring baseless publications against our leaders, to have their way.”