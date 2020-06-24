D’banj’s Rape Accuser, Seyitan Releases Official Statement

Singer D’banj’s rape accuser, Seyitan Babatayo has issued an official statement concerning her allegation.

In the statement, Seyitan revealed that after she went public with the allegation, she was arrested and locked up at IGP IRT in Harold Shodipo, Ikeja.

She said she had earlier gone to lay a complaint at a police station concerning the rape incident but was not attended to only to be arrested later and locked up with criminals.

Her arrest came a day after D’banj had demanded an apology from her and the sum of N100 million over her claim which he denied.

Read her full statement below.

“My story is one I have carried around for almost two (2) years but in the words of Timi Dakolo, “when you finally decide, it will amaze you where the needed strength will come from.” On 16`h June 2020, almost two weeks after going public with my story, I was arrested by four (4) armed Police officers, who, under the pretence as delivery agent, gained entry into my home. I was then taken to IGP IRT office in Harold Shodipo, Ikeja and detained in a cell like a criminal. My mum was not arrested, contrary to widespread speculations. My mum remained supportive and engaged all her efforts like any good mother, alongside various other interventions to secure my release.

“In that cell, I had the right to remain silent, limited access to a lawyer, yet still oblivious to the crime I was being detained for. I spent almost 48 hours at the Police station, without being charged for a single crime. When I requested to know the reason for the detention, the Police refused to answer, but they continued to treat me like a criminal.

“My stance from the beginning was never for financial gain. I was violated by D’banj, that unwarranted and violent experience has never left me, it has stayed with me for a very long time, I demanded an apology then, and still demand it now! I finally gathered the strength to demand for it in a louder tone! On 7th June 2020, I approached a law firm in Abuja who agreed to represent me. With the loving support of my family, we began on the road to justice.”

See the full statement below.