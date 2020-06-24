COVID-19: NCDC Warns Against The Promotion Of Face Shield

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that the use of face shields alone has not been proven to protect against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by the NCDC Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He, however, revealed that face shields can be effective in protecting healthcare workers.

“Presently there is no evidence on the effectiveness of face shields for community use by the public.

“Face shields are most important in healthcare settings to protect healthcare workers during processes such as intubation.

“We do not have evidence at the moment that using face shields outside healthcare settings can protect members of the community.

He warned that face shield should not be promoted until evidence shows that it protects from COVID-19.

“Face shields are used in combination with face masks by health workers. However, this is not for members of the public to use.

“A recent meta-analysis published in the Lancet scientific journal of 172 observational studies done across 16 countries and six continents, proved that wearing a face mask protects everyone against COVID-19 and that eye protection could confer additional benefit for health workers only.”