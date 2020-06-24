Court Strikes Out Suit Barring Obaseki From PDP Primaries

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt has struck out a suit to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the People’s Democratic Party primaries.



Ahead of Thursday’s primary elections, Justice Emmanuel Obile struck out the suit after all the parties in the matter agreed to resolve their issues.

Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama had asked for an out-of-court settlement in his suit to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the primaries of the party.

Ogbeide-Ihiama made the application through his Lawyer, Ferdinand Ogbeh SAN, to settle out of court when the matter was heard before Justice Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

The PDP governorship aspirant had asked the court to restrain Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki from contesting the party primaries after vowing not to step down for him.