BREAKING: Ogbeide Steps Down For Obaseki in Edo PDP Guber Race

Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the Edo State governorship primaries of the People Democratic Party, PDP.
Ogbeide, a member representing Oredo Federal constituency, had his request to stop Obaseki from the primaries granted by a Federal High Court.
He had demanded that only candidates who bought forms and also got screened should be allowed to participate in the primaries.
Obaseki was stopped on the grounds that he just joined the party about a week ago from the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Ogbeide has now agreed to withdraw his suit from the court as he steps down from the primaries to support Obaseki.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.