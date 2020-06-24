BREAKING: Ogbeide Steps Down For Obaseki in Edo PDP Guber Race

Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide has stepped down for Governor Godwin Obaseki ahead of the Edo State governorship primaries of the People Democratic Party, PDP.

Ogbeide, a member representing Oredo Federal constituency, had his request to stop Obaseki from the primaries granted by a Federal High Court.

He had demanded that only candidates who bought forms and also got screened should be allowed to participate in the primaries.

Obaseki was stopped on the grounds that he just joined the party about a week ago from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Ogbeide has now agreed to withdraw his suit from the court as he steps down from the primaries to support Obaseki.