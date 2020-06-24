BREAKING: Kogi Lawmaker, John Abah, Passes On

One of the members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, John Abah, has died on Wednesday, June 24 2020, according to reports from The Punch.

He was a lawmaker representing Ibaji Constituency in the 8th assembly, where he was serving as a second term.

Demi Olugbemi, the Chief Press Secretary to the speaker, Mathew Kolawole, confirmed the death.

Abah was said to have died early hours of Wednesday.

He was not known to have suffered any ailment prior to his death.