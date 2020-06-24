Amaechi Speaks on APC Crisis, Reveals His Stand

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The crisis which started since the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has seen some member acting in his stead.

Ameachi, a former governor of Rivers State and leader of the party in the state, has issued a statement which reveals that he has chosen to play the role of a bystander.

He, however, wonders why the crisis in the party is proving hard to resolve.

It reads: “What is happening in APC, I don’t know; what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know. What I’ve done is to keep away from politics. Even if I’m bothered, it’ll be internally.

“There’s nobody there (in the party) who is a child; we’re all adults. I don’t want to get involved in politics.

“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before? It’s internal dynamics of politics, it’s internal struggle.

“So, I have said it several times. When we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘siddon look,” Amaechi said.