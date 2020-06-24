Akeredolu Denies Bribing Lawmakers To Impeach Deputy, Agboola

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has denied an allegation that he has offered to bribe members of the state assembly to impeach his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

A statement issued by Agboola’s Chief Press Secretary, Tope Okeowo, alleged that lawmakers in the state assembly had received N10 million each to impeach the deputy governor.

This was after the deputy governor dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In reaction to the allegation, Aleredolu stated that it is an attempt to distract his administration.

He tweeted, “N10 Million for each house member? How! Is it possible? Yet another tactic to distract this administration.

“Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat I will not waste state or personal resources on a sunken ship. Let God decide his fate.”