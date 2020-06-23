UNDP supplies Nigerian Govt With 100,000 Test Kits, Others

The United Nations Development Programme has announced the supply of 100,000 Test Kits and other essential medical supplies to the Nigerian government.

According to the UNDP, the donation is part of a conjoined effort of the European Union in Nigeria and the United Nations which aims to aid Nigeria in the battle against COVID-19.

The shipment, along with others coming soon, are procured through the One UN COVID-19 Basket Fund with a significant contribution from the EU – and will be valued at more than USD 22 million.

“The current shipment includes, among other items, 545 oxygen concentrators, more than 100,000 test kits, infrared digital no-touch thermometers, numerous personal protective equipment (PPEs), laboratory supplies and emergency health kits that will boost the Nigerian Government’s efforts COVID-19 response and care for those affected by the coronavirus.”

The UNDP also revealed that the supplies were handed over to the Government of Nigeria through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the NPHCDA and was officially presented to the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at an event attended by high-level delegates from the EU, Ministry of Health and UN.

