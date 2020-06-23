‘Pay Us What You Owe Us,” Penisioners Tell Imo Govt

A group of Imo State pensioners have staged a protest today, demanding for the payment of their pensions and gratuities owed since February 2020.

The pensioners, who blocked the entrance of the government house in Owerri, the state capital, said no less than 42 of their members had died as a result of hunger following the Governor Hope Uzodinma government’s refusal to pay them their pensions.

According to reports, the protesters made efforts to enter into the government house but were prevented by security agents.

”We are not here to protest. We have come to beg for alms from the people of Imo State hence the government has refused to pay us our pensions since February. We are not begging the government for any money. We are asking the government to pay us our pension which is money we earned.

“As at the last count, 42 members of this association have died of hunger, excluding the ones in the rural areas. Government agents have frustrated every move we had made to get our pensioners paid to us.

“Just the other day, a Civil Defence officer at the accountant general’s office shot at us while we went to demand our pensions. He shot at us because he has a small gun whereas this is an officer who is supposed to be civil.

“We have written to everybody, including journalists, lawyers, Bishops, asking them to prevail on the state government to pay us our pensions and gratuities,” One Mr Iyke Ohaneje said.