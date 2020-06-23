Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, Sacks Deputy Gov, Ajayi’s Aide

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has sacked all aides attached to the office of his deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, as rifts between them broaden.

Recall that the deputy governor had recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congrees to the rival People Democratic Party, fueling reports of supposed impeachment of Ajayi.

The aides affected include Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant on Photography, Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the deputy governor, and Mrs Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, Special Assistant on Photography to the wife of the deputy governor.

The affected aides, according to Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, are to submit all government property in their possession.

Governor Akeredolu had earlier relieved Mr Allen Sowore, Special Assistant on New Media to the deputy governor, of his duties.

The latest development is not unconnected with the defection of the deputy governor from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday.

Ajayi however, maintains that he remains the deputy governor of the state despite leaving the APC.

Sahara Reporters