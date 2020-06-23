Nigeria Records 675 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Toll Nears 21,000

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 675 fresh cases of the deadly COVID-19 on Monday night on Twitter.

This takes the total number of cases to at least 20,919 infections. There are now 7,109 recoveries and 525 deaths, according to the NCDC.

See the breakdown below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>675 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Nigeria?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19Nigeria</a>;<br><br>Lagos-288<br>Oyo-76<br>Rivers-56<br>Delta-31<br>Ebonyi-30<br>Gombe-28<br>Ondo-20<br>Kaduna-20<br>Kwara-20<br>Ogun-17<br>FCT-16<br>Edo-13<br>Abia-10<br>Nasarawa-9<br>Imo-9<br>Bayelsa-8<br>Borno-8<br>Katsina-8<br>Sokoto-3<br>Bauchi-3<br>Plateau-2<br><br>20,919 confirmed<br>7,109 discharged<br>525 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/7nAWZGBiYY”>pic.twitter.com/7nAWZGBiYY</a></p>— NCDC (@NCDCgov) <a href=”https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1275190376421306368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 22, 2020</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js