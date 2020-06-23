Kadanu Govt Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Infections

At least 20 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kaduna State, the government confirmed this via a statement on Monday.

In a tweet by the state government which disclosed that the recorded cases were from Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Chikun, SabonGari, Zaria, and Kudan.

The state government also disclosed in the Twitter post that the 20 cases were part of the 156 samples tested for the virus.

“Covid-19 Update: 20 samples returned positive out of 156 that were tested. The new cases are from Kaduna North (1), Kaduna South (1), Chikun (2), Sabongari (4), Zaria (7) and Kudan (5),” the tweet reads.