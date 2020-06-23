Ghanaian President tenders apology for demolition, orders investigation

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari for the demolition of a building in the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.
In a telephone call, according to the presidential aide, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he had directed full investigation into the incident.
”Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court,” Shehu further disclosed. (NAN)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.