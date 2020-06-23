Former AC Milan Footballer, Piero Prati, Dies At 73

Former AC Milan striker Piero Prati, who helped Italy win their only European Championship, has died at 73, the club said on Monday.

The Italian legend had been ill for some time. He had his greatest success at club level with Fiorentina, Milan and Roma, scoring 100 goals in 232 Serie A games, taking the Capocannoniere title for top league goalscorer in 1967-68 season with 15 goals.

He won the European Cup, Serie A championship, Coppa Italia, Intercontinental Cup and two UEFA Cup titles with Milan.

Prati was in the Italy squad that won the 1968 European Championship and also played in the 1970 FIFA World Cup final as Italy lost to Brazil.

Xinhua