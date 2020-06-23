Edo Elections: Ize-Iyamu Not A Match For Any Of Our Aspirants – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the All Progressives Congress flagbearer for Edo guber election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, can’t match its aspirants.



The party stated this in a statement its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan released following Ize-Iyamu’s emergence as the winner of the APC primary on Monday, June 22.

The PDP noted that since Ize-Iyamu emerged as a candidate through the “crudest governorship election primary ever, in the history of our nation, the people of Edo State had written off the APC, turned the party into a butt of street joke as well as a new metaphor for disdain for the people.”

It added, “already, on the streets of Edo State, Ize-Iyamu has become the new lexicon for APC’s crude attempt to suppress and lord it over the people of Edo State.

“From all indications, only failure awaits the APC in the September election. This is because, going by the figures announced from the direct primary, which the APC conducted to produce Ize-Iyamu, it is clear that the totality of the members of the APC in Edo is far below 40,000, in a state where the membership and support base of the PDP soar well above three million.

“Moreover, the people of Edo state had been openly told by Ize-Iyamu’s godfather, Adams Oshiomhole, that he is not fit to occupy the office of the governor of Edo State for reasons he had also put in public space.”

The PDP quoted how Oshiomhole once referred to Ize-Iyamu as only good for political “night meetings” and not to occupy the highest office in the state.

“Edo people can also recall how Oshiomhole swore before God and man that people with the character traits of Ize-Iyamu should not be allowed anywhere near a public office like that of a governor.

“It is therefore nauseating that having degraded Ize-Iyamu across Edo State and beyond, the APC, in their arrogance and disrespect for the leaders and the people Edo, want to foist such an individual on the state through a shambolic primary election.

“Given the crisis that has destroyed the APC to its tatters, it is difficult to assert that Ize-Iyamu will be their eventual candidate. However, if he managed through, we welcome him to an issue-based campaign, though his godfather, in agreement with us, has since declared that he has nothing to offer,” PDP said.