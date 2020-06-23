COVID-19: Oyo Announces 9 Recoveries, Records 67 New Cases

The Oyo State Government has announced the discharge of nine new COVID-19 patients after their full recovery from the state’s isolation centres.

The news brings mix feelings as the state also announced that it recorded 67 new cases of the deadly virus.

The total number of discharged patients of COVID-19 in the state has now risen to two hundred and ninety (290), according to Governor Makinde on Tuesday.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Makinde said, “Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 290.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Lagelu (14), Saki West (12), Oyo East (9), Ido (7), Oluyole (6), Ibadan South West (6), Ibadan North (5), Ibadan South East (4), Egbeda (4), Ibadan North East (3), Ibadan North West (2), Akinyele (2), Ona Ara (1) and Afijio (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 988.

“We commenced the Training of Trainers (ToT) of over 300 stakeholders in the public education sector to ensure safe learning environments as we prepare for the phased reopening of schools. The training of stakeholders in the private education sector will hold today.

“We also commenced the #OwnYourAction campaign. This campaign is designed to communicate the need to break COVID-19 transmission at the grassroots level by holding every individual accountable for his/her health and that of those in their community,” he concluded.