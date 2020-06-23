COVID-19: Ondo Nurses Protest High Rate Of Health Workers Infection

Ondo State nurses working in government hospitals in Ondo State are currently protesting the rising cases of Coronavirus among health workers in the state.

The nurses, who converged at the Mother and Child Hospital in Akure, the state capital, are accusing the government of not doing enough in carrying out contact tracing of infected persons in the state.

The health workers revealed that over 10 nurses and five doctors have contracted the deadly COVID-19 in the state in the last one week.

They said the situation had forced their colleagues to stop work at the Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Akure.

Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in the state, Kehinde Nomiye, said they were ready to embark on industrial action if the situation persists.

Source: Sahara Reporters