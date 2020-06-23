Court Stops Obaseki From PDP Primary Election In Edo State

A Federal High Court has stopped Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from participating in the state governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This followed a suit filed by a governorship aspirant of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Obaseki.

Recall that Obaseki had crossed from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP alongside his deputy Phillip Shuaibu.

Both men have been given the chance to contests for the party’s ticket for the Edo State gubernatorial election.

However, Omoregie’s suit demands that only party members who had bought the form and screened already should be allowed to contest in the primary election.

He also questioned the certificates of Obaseki who was disqualified from the APC primaries on the same ground.

His request was granted by Judge EA Obile who stopped Obaseki from contesting in the primary election come June 25.