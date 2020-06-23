Airport Reopening: Ticket Prices To Increase, FG Says

The Federal Government has revealed that there will be a slight increase in the prices of flight tickets ahead of the gradual reopening of airports.

As part of preparations to resume flights, the FG said that a simulation trial of domestic flights will be carried out at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos this Saturday.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Sirika assured Nigerians that ticket prices would not skyrocket as speculated by many, due to the plan to implement the social distancing rule onboard.

“We’ve been meeting with stakeholders in the industry to find out how best to open the industry.

“So we are doing everything to ensure that tickets’ prices are not skyrocketed. They may be different but they will not be something that passengers cannot afford.

“Flight trials will be demonstrated on Saturday in Lagos airport ahead of the resumption of operations,” he said.

Daily Post