Aguero Heads To Barcelona To Visit Specialist Over Injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has headed to Barcelona to look at his knee, the English Premier League (EPL) club said on Tuesday.

Aguero went off injured for Manchester City in their 5-0 win over Burnley and has confirmed via social media he has suffered damage to his knee.

“The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee. It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!”[Tribal Football]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game he feared Aguero could miss the rest of the season.

He revealed that the 32-year-old had been struggling with a knee problem the past few weeks.

“Sergio Aguero suffered damage to his left knee in the 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday evening,” the club said in a statement.

“The striker will now travel to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat for further examination.”

Manchester City lead 2-1 against Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 match and are hoping to reach August’s “Final Eight’’ of the competition in Lisbon.(Reuters/NAN)