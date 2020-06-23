60% Of People In Southeast Don’t Believe In COVID-19 – PTF

The national coordinator for the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu has said that a survey has shown that 60% of people in the Southeast don’t believe in COVID-19.

Aliyu stated this while addressing newsmen at the daily press briefing of the PTF in Abuja.

He said, ”Nigerians have continued to show persistent and remarkable lack of compliance to COVID19 prevention protocols which is quite worrying. .

“In the cities where the adherence to these protocols were high in the initial two weeks of the ease lockdown, progressively over time, citizens are letting down their guards and this remains of great concern. There is partial to total non-compliance to face mask and physical distancing protocols by the public. Many Nigerians only use their facemask either to avoid security agents or where they are told to do so.

“This is also significant disbelief in the danger and impact of COVID19. In parts of the South East where we did a survey, 60% did not believe that COVID was an issue at all.

“We clearly are not taking the pandemic seriously enough.” he said.

Aliyu also revealed that people only wear a face mask just to avoid getting arrested by security agents.