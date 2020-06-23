13 Imo Assembly Members Test Positive For COVID-19

At least thirteen members of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive to the COVID-19, a lawmaker from the state has confirmed.

According to The Punch, all the affected lawmakers have been instructed to go into self-isolation.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Judiciary, Nelson Ezerioha, also confirmed the development on the phone but added that he doesn’t have the exact figure of his colleagues who tested positive for the disease.

Ezerioha said, “You know it is against the law to disclose the identities of the carriers of the virus. The truth is that 26 out of the 27 of us, including the speaker, were tested and we have been receiving calls from the NCDC officials about our statuses.

“There are some of us who the NCDC told to go into self-isolation. I don’t know the figure and I am not going to speak on that. I was told by NCDC officials that I am negative.”