Why We Can’t Hold NEC Meeting – APC Acting Chairman

The acting national chairman of the APC, Hilliard ETA has said that the party won’t be conducting an emergency national executive committee, NEC, meeting.

This comes amid a call from some party members including Deputy Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, who want a NEC meeting to end the crisis rocking the party since Adams Oshiomhole got suspended from the position of national chairman.

In reaction, ETA stated that a NEC meeting which will have about 120 people will violate the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

“I do not believe there is anybody afraid or scared of convening NEC meeting. For those who want to build this party, who want this party to outlast this present government, they are such in number that there is no fear of convening NEC meeting,” he said.

“What has been militating against constituting NEC meeting in the recent past is, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic that has stopped everybody from gathering more than a certain number of persons.

“As you are all aware, we have over 120 members of NEC and it would amount to breaking the COVID-19 protocol as established by the Nigerian authorities prohibiting gathering of more than 50 people at a time. It will take our breaking that protocol for us to have a NEC meeting,” he said.

He added that nobody is afraid of a NEC meeting, and that if the party gets a waiver, such will hold.

“There is no way the ruling party will voluntarily disobey or break rules it is part of making,” he insisted.