Why Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana Was Demolished – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed why the Nigerian High Commission building in Accra, Ghana, was demolished.

Reports from the Ghanaian government on Sunday claimed that the attack was carried out by unknown persons.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain, this would not happen during the regime of General Sani Abacha or the administration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs has also declared that Ghana must face the consequences of the demolition of the Nigerian Embassy staff quarters in Accra.

The chairman, Yusuf Buba, in a statement on Monday, said what happened was external aggression that infringed the International Rights of Nigeria.

Recalling that Ghana had earlier closed shops belonging to Nigerians in their country, he tweeted, “Nigerian traders in Ghana have had their shops forcefully shut for the last 8 months.

“Now our Embassy in Accra has been demolished and embassy staff threatened with violence.

“I assure you that Ghana would not try this if Nigeria had a President or if OBJ [Obasanjo] or Abacha were in power.”

