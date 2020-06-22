Why Jurgen Klopp Avoided Werner Deal – John Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed the reason why Jurgen Klopp did not pursue a deal for Chelsea-bound, Timo Werner.

It was announced last week the RB Leipzig striker would join Chelsea at the end of the Bundesliga season.

“Well once again you’re talking about the harmony within the team,” Barnes told Sky Sports.

“You’re talking about a world-class player who demands to play every week and if he’s not going to play every week, is that going to upset the spirit in the camp?

“I don’t know if Timo Werner was given assurances or he feels he can play for Chelsea every week rather than coming here, but you’ve got to be careful and I know Jurgen doesn’t like to have a big squad and lots of superstars in the team.

“Keeping them happy can be quite problematic and we’ve seen every now and again, like the Barcelona game when they didn’t have Firmino or Salah and Origi can come in and did the job.”

