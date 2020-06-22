Undertake Retires From Wrestling, Says Nothing Left To Accomplish

Legendary WWE wrestler, Mark Calaway, popularly known as Undertaker has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 55-year old announced his retirement on the last episode of his show ‘The Last Ride’, after spending 30 years in the ring.

“I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away. There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish,” he said.

“This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.

“I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that.”

The Undertake also revealed that he might return to the wrestling ring if there’s an emergency.

“I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business. Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off,” he added.

“There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?’

“It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

“[But] at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”