Salary Is A Medicine That Can’t Cure Poverty – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has advised against depending on salary which he says is just medicine for managing the disease called poverty.

According to the former presidential aide, salary can never cure poverty because it only places its earners in a cage.

He also revealed that no matter the size of one’s salary, it still doesn’t exempt one from the cage of poverty.

Reno Omokri wrote: “Salary is medicine for managing the disease of poverty. It can’t cure it. Only your own business can cure poverty. Poverty isn’t just about money. Time is more valuable than money. If another man controls your time, you’re poor even if you earn much.

“Salary is like a cage. Some cages are big. Others are small. They are still cages because you can only move around within the boundaries of the cage. A big salary Is a big cage. A small salary is a small cage. Big or small, you are still not free!

“Satan has deceived mankind that money is life. No. Time is life. Don’t allow your life seep away in one cubicle earning salary. I don’t care who you are, I can guarantee that your childhood dreams were not to sit in one cubicle and earning salary!”.